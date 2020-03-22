Rio Ferdinand rates Jack Grealish above James Maddison amid Manchester United links

Rio Ferdinand says he rates Jack Grealish higher than James Maddison as the pair continue to be linked with Manchester United.

Grealish and Maddison have enjoyed fine seasons at Aston Villa and Leicester respectively, with both rumoured to be transfer targets for United.

And Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, believes the Villa man has the edge.

"Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question," the former England international said during a Q&A session with his followers on Instagram.

"They’re both flying, both [have] done unbelievably well over the last year. They’re very different players. Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about.

"He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

"Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking [style] that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

"Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him… draw one, two players to him leaving space for someone else.

"That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me."

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United are currently fifth in the standings, three points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

However, fifth will be enough to secure a place in Europe's leading tournament if the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Manchester City's two-season ban from continental competition.

