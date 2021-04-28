Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers rules himself out of Tottenham job

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has no interest in taking over at Tottenham, according to reports.

Spurs relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties last week and appointed Ryan Mason as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann were thought to be two of the leading contenders to replace Mourinho on a permanent basis.

However, Bayern Munich have confirmed that Nagelsmann will take charge at the Allianz Arena next term.

And a report by Sky Sports states that Rodgers has now ruled himself out of the running

The Northern Irishman was appointed as Leicester manager in 2019 and led the club to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League in his first full season at the helm.

The Foxes occupied a top-four spot for much of last term, only to drop out of the Champions League places late on.

Rodgers looks set to guide Leicester into Europe’s premier competition this season, though, with Monday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace moving his side seven points clear of fifth place.

Leicester are also through to the FA Cup final as the club seeks to win the tournament for the first time in its history.

Rodgers believes Leicester are well placed to compete for European football season in, season out.

As such, Tottenham will have to look elsewhere as their search for a new manager continues.

"Tottenham is a fantastic club, it's one of the big clubs in this country, it's a huge club. My focus is purely here,” Rodgers said when asked about the speculation last week.

"I'm at a world-class training facility, the project we're in here, we still want to develop, we still have a lot of work to do here.

"I have a great connection with the players and the board, and we have plans to keep progressing."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

FEATURE Alan Shearer: Is the all-time Premier League record goalscorer actually underrated?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?