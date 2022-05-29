Liverpool thank fans for 'incredible support' on parade after UCL loss

Liverpool have thanked fans for their 'incredible support' as thousands turned out for the club's bus parade on Sunday

Liverpool's trophy parade in the city a day after the Reds lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have thanked fans for their 'incredible support' after thousands turned out for the team's trophy parade in the city on Sunday.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League by a single point to Manchester City last weekend and then lost narrowly to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday night, but went ahead with the parade after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

"Moments to cherish. Thank you for your incredible support," the club wrote on their official Twitter account alongside a video showing some spectacular scenes from the parade.

See more

Another tweet featured a short interview with Jurgen Klopp as he looked down on the masses of fans.

"At no other club in the world would you see this," he said. "You lose a Champions League final one day and the next day you see all these people arriving.

"It's absolutely amazing. The best club in the world."

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara posted two tweets on the spectacular scenes.

"Speechless," he wrote. "What a club. What a city." And in the second, he added: "Liverpool FC. This means more. Thank you."

See more

Defender Virgil van Dijk also took to Twitter and replied to Liverpool's tweet on the celebrations. "Love my club," he wrote.

Ben Hayward

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.