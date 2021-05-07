Liverpool transfer news: Jose Mourinho’s Roma move could send Lorenzo Pellegrini to Anfield

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to reports.

The midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent months, with the Reds set to bolster their options in the centre of the park this summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to seek pastures new when his contract expires at the end of next month, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also been linked with moves away.

Pellegrini is among the midfielders Liverpool have shown an interest in, and Jose Mourinho’s arrival as Roma boss could nudge the 24-year-old closer to Merseyside.

The Serie A side confirmed on Tuesday that Mourinho would take charge at the Stadio Olimpico next season, replacing Paulo Fonseca in the hot seat.

According to the Daily Mirror , Mourinho is keen to surround himself with players he knows next season.

Roma are 14 points adrift of the top four in Serie A and will need to improve significantly if they are to qualify for the Champions League next term.

Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Nemanja Matic are among the midfielders the Giallorossi have already been linked with.

There is also the issue of Pellegrini’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

Roma have yet to make progress in talks over an extension, while they have also failed to remove a release clause of around £25m from his current deal.

That has placed suitors like Liverpool on red alert, with Pellegrini likely to be an affordable option this summer.

Roma are willing to cash in on the midfielder if he does not put pen to paper on fresh terms before the transfer window opens.

And with Mourinho keen on adding experience to his squad, he might not stand in the 24-year-old’s way.

