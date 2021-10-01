Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp keeping a keen eye on Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby

Liverpool are looking to rejuvenate their forward line and have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby as a leading target.

According to Calciomercato, Jurgen Klopp has been keeping tabs on the French winger ahead of a potential move.

Liverpool are keen to reduce the burden on Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane by bringing in another rotation option.

The signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers has been a success in this regard, but injuries still risk leaving the Reds light in attacking areas.

Klopp’s side have made an excellent start to the season, scoring plenty of goals at home and abroad, as they target more silverware.

Four wins and two draws have put them top of the Premier League table and they’re well set to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League after beating AC Milan and Porto.

Salah is leading the way with eight goals, while Mane has four, but both players are set to be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Losing two of their star men for several weeks will be a blow to Liverpool’s prospects so reinforcements might be called for.

Diaby is someone the club have been monitoring closely and would bring an injection of speed and skill to their attack.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Paris Saint-Germain, moved to Leverkusen on a five-year deal in June 2019.

He has made 91 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 21 goals, three of which have come in the opening weeks of this season.

Comfortable playing on either the left or the right flank, Diaby made his debut for the French national team in a World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

He then replaced Kingsley Coman for the final 26 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Ukraine as Didier Deschamps’ side continued their stuttering run of form.