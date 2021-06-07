Liverpool transfer news: Reds looking to cash in on Marko Grujic this summer

Liverpool could finally sell Marko Grujic this summer, according to reports, with the midfielder now in his fifth year at Anfield (loosely speaking).

The Serbia international joined the Reds from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, but he’s been out on loan no fewer than four times, firstly to Cardiff, twice to Hertha Berlin, and most recently to Porto, where he played from October to May last season. In fact, he’s only made 16 appearances for Liverpool – compared to 115 for his loan clubs combined.

The Liverpool Echo are reporting that Liverpool want around £20 million for the 25-year-old, who was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing at the club, arriving for £5.1 million.

You’d have to say that would represent excellent business for Liverpool, who in recent years have turned a profit on fringe players such as Jordan Ibe and, to a lesser extent, Kevin Stewart and Danny Ward.

Grujic made what might well have been his last Liverpool appearance in the Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal last October, which the Reds lost on penalties. In the previous round of the competition, he scored what could prove to be his only goal for the club in a 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln City.

Having helped Porto reach the Champions League quarter-finals – where they lost narrowly to eventual winners Chelsea – Grujic is understood to be on the radar, while Hertha Berlin are also said to be keeping tabs on the aerially dominant midfielder.

That said, with two years left on his deal, it’s not out of the question that Grujic will squeeze in one more loan spell on the continent…

