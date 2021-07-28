Liverpool transfer news: Reds plan £30m bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore

Liverpool are eyeing a £30 million bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore, but the Spaniard wants to be more than a super sub, according to reports.

The Reds have made one showcase signing so far this summer with the £36m purchase of defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

More business is expected to be conducted before the 31 August deadline, especially after Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer, and with Xherdan Shaqiri looking likely to follow the Dutchman out the exit door.

According to the Star, Jurgen Klopp has already got another forward lined up in the form of Wolves man Traore.

The 25-year-old has impressed at Molineux since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018, and earned a place in Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

But the Anfield side hope to convince Wolves to let him go for £30m, half the figure the Midlands club were demanding a year ago.

The Reds believe the explosive winger could be available for a cut-price fee due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on club finances, Traore’s shoulder injury problems and a dip in form last season, when he scored two goals in 37 league games.

However, the player himself could cause an issue as he would demand a starting spot rather than the impact substitute role Klopp has in mind for him.

It would be something of a surprise to see Wolves accept a reduced fee for Traore, considering his age and the fact that he has another two years left to run on his deal.

But the thought of adding the rapid, powerful wide man to Klopp’s attack is an enticing one, as it would provide a new dimension to go with the well-known threats of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

