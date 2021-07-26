Liverpool transfer news: Xherdan Shaqiri seeks Anfield exit

Xherdan Shaqiri has made public his desire to leave Liverpool, adding that the club will not stand in his way.

The 29-year-old, who reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with Switzerland, has found regular game-time hard to come by at Anfield since joining from Stoke in the summer of 2018.

Indeed, Shaqiri has started just 25 games in that time, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and, more recently, Diogo Jota providing some seriously stiff competition for a spot in Jurgen Klopp's side.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport (via the Mirror), the former Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Basel man said that he was "honoured" by reported interest from Lazio and revealed his thoughts on his future.

"I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge," he said. "They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.

"I'm only 29 years old; I have played in some of the best leagues in Europe and I would like to continue being a part of them."

Given that his contract doesn't run out until the end of the 2022/23 season, Liverpool ought to be able to secure a reasonable fee for Shaqiri. In fact, it has been reported that they will demand £13 million - the same price they paid for him three years ago.

The current window had already seen a number of players leave the Reds, with Georginio Wijnaldum - who's signed for PSG on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract - the most notable.

