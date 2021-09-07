Liverpool transfer news: Reds want to offer Marco Asensio fresh start at Anfield

Liverpool could make a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in a future transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds had a quiet summer, with former RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate their sole acquisition.

The club instead focused on tying down several of their first-team stars to new contracts.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have all put pen to paper on new deals.

Liverpool are expected to be busier next summer, and could potentially look to add to their squad in January.

Asensio is one player on their radar, with the 25-year-old thought to be open to a move away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Reds have been linked with the Spain international in the past and could make their move before the start of next season, according to Fichajes.

Asensio is under contract at Madrid until 2023 and is keen to find a new challenge elsewhere.

He has been with the Spanish giants since 2014, winning two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with the club.

Asensio was a favourite of Zinedine Zidane's and was often used at right-back by the former Madrid boss last term.

He can also operate as a winger on either flank and has filled in as a central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation.

That versatility would make him an asset to any side, although Jurgen Klopp probably has a specific role in mind for the Spaniard.

The aforementioned report states that Liverpool are weighing up an offer of £30m for Asensio.

Madrid are aware of the Reds' interest and have held several conversations about Asensio's future.

They are seemingly open to selling the former Mallorca man, although it is not clear what type of fee they are expecting to receive.

Liverpool could submit a bid as early as January, although Madrid might prefer to let Asensio go at the end of the campaign.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season

RETURN OF FANS How history can predict football's recovery from the pandemic

QUIZ! Can you name every team in this season's Europa League?