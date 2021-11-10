Lorenzo Insigne transfer news: Barcelona, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal on alert, as the Napoli winger could move

Barcelona, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal are among the clubs who could pounce for Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne was looking to sign a new deal with the southern Italian side but is reported to have been offered just half of his current wage - triggering a scramble across Europe for teams who could be interested in his services.

The 30-year-old has played for Napoli his entire career, bar loan spells. With interest high in him, however, he could be persuaded to leave Serie A for a new challenge.

The rumours are that his agent, Vincenzo Pisacane, only wants his client to move to a big team - and that there are many super clubs interested. A transfer to the Premier League could well be on the cards as well, though Barcelona are keeping an eye on the winger.

Barca have made it a policy of late to capitalise on other clubs not renewing key stars. In the summer, the Catalan outfit brought Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay to the Camp Nou for free - and with new coach Xavi eyeing options for the flanks, Insigne could fit the bill as a cultured alternative to Ansu Fati.

Everton are said to be interested too, with Rafa Benitez having worked with Insigne during his stint at the club. Everton would welcome the creativity and goals that Insigne can bring from the wing, with the veteran not being too expensive.

Newcastle United are another option, as they're in the market for dynamism to keep them up. Eddie Howe might look to bring in the wide man in January to aid the Magpies' relegation battle - and the new ownership could certainly afford such a star name - while the north London sides might be interested, too.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Insigne in the past to no avail. Now that he's available again, it's fair to assume that both could make a play for the Italian; Antonio Conte may welcome a countryman in his side to support the likes of Kane and Son in attack, while Mikel Arteta might want to add a little star quality to an attack that's reliant on youngsters right now.

Insigne's contract expires in 2022.