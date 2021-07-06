Manchester City transfer news: Antoine Griezmann identified as Harry Kane alternative

Manchester City could make a move for Antoine Griezmann if they are unable to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola's side are determined to land Tottenham's talisman before the start of next season.

City have already had a £100m bid for the striker rebuffed, but they are expected to return with another bid after the European Championship.

Spurs will not let their star man go without a fight, however, and City could ultimately be forced to turn their focus elsewhere.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Griezmann is among the alternatives identified by the Premier League champions.

Guardiola is said to be a long-term admirer of the France international, who could be made available for transfer by Barcelona this summer.

The cash-strapped Catalans need to slash their wage bill to make room for new signings, as reported by Goal.com.

That could aid City's attempts to sign Griezmann, who was unable to inspire France to glory at Euro 2020.

The former Atletico Madrid man is a different type of player to Kane. While the Spurs marksman does like to drop deep, he is still an out-and-out centre-forward. Griezmann is more of a second striker who has also played out wide.

Yet perhaps that is why Guardiola likes him. City used a false nine for much of last term, despite having Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to call upon. The approach worked well: City won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

However, Griezmann's age could be a barrier to a deal. He is now 30 years old, and City might be wary of offering him a long-term deal.

Mundo Deportivo suggests the Premier League champions could offer makeweights as part of the deal, with Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva all mentioned.

