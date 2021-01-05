Manchester City transfer news: City want Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos on free transfer

Manchester City are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for free when his contract expires at the end of the season, say reports.

The talismanic Madrid captain’s deal at the Bernabeu runs out in June and he is therefore free to negotiate a move to another club.

According to ESPN sources, City are keeping a close eye on how the contract situation develops as they weigh up a move for the centre-back.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his defence ahead of next season and the coach believes Ramos, who turns 35 in March, would add valuable leadership and experience to the side despite his advancing yeas.

Ramos’ high wage demands have been a sticking point in negotiations over a new deal in the Spanish capital, but the Premier League side would be able to foot the bill.

However, the report adds that the 178-time Spain international would prefer to stay at his current club.

He wants a two-year extension, which would force Madrid to make an exception to their rule of only handing one-year deals to players over the age of 30.

Real Madrid’s financial struggles as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in talks taking longer than expected, and City are ready to pounce should they fail to find an agreement.

