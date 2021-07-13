Manchester City transfer news: Club to step up Erling Haaland and Harry Kane pursuits

Manchester City are ready to accelerate their pursuits of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his attacking options following Sergio Aguero's exit.

Gabriel Jesus has also been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with Juventus said to be keen.

City have already had a £100m offer for Kane turned down and could be poised to renew their interest following the end of Euro 2020.

Haaland is also among their targets, even though Borussia Dortmund want to keep hold of the Norwegian until next summer.

But Antoine Griezmann, who has also been linked with City, will not be joining the club.

That is according to The Sun, which states that the Premier League champions are not planning a move for the Barcelona forward.

They are, however, still interested in Kane and Haaland. Neither player will come cheap, with Tottenham and Dortmund thought to value their prized assets at £150m.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, will be emboldened by the fact that Kane's contract does not expire until 2024.

And Dortmund also appear to be at ease with the Haaland situation, as demonstrated by sporting director Michael Zorc's recent comments.

"Erling is already in England," he joked in conversation with Sky Germany.

"Nothing has changed. We are firmly planning with Erling for the new season."

Every player has his price, though, and City will hope to use their financial muscle to pull off a blockbuster deal.

It would be interesting to know whether Guardiola would prefer Kane or Haaland.

The Tottenham talisman perhaps seems the better tactical fit for a team that played with a false nine for much of last season.

As well as being a prolific goalscorer, Kane likes to drop deep and link the play. He is not a striker who just stands and waits in the penalty area.

Haaland is not that either, although he does not tend to drop as deep as Kane.

Perhaps it will ultimately come down to which striker is easier to sign - if any.

