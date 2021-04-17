Manchester City transfer news: Phil Foden set for new, six-figure deal

Manchester City are reportedly ready to hand Phil Foden a new contract worth £100,000 a week.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign, establishing himself as a key player under Pep Guardiola as well as for Gareth Southgate’s England side.

Foden sealed City’s passage to the Champions League semi-finals by scoring the winner against Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg, just his latest big moment in a City shirt.

According to the Mirror, City will sit down with the midfielder to discuss a two-year extension to his existing deal at the Etihad, which runs until 2024, with a £70,000 wage increase.

Despite the unsurprising and justifiable hype around Foden, Guardiola has urged him to keep his feet on the ground. “Phil is getting a lot of compliments because he’s playing really well,” the City boss said.

“But when he believes what he’s done is enough and doesn’t show it on the grass, which is what you have to do, he will make a big mistake.

“I prefer to help Phil in that moment and at his age, because he has to learn a lot.”

Foden has made 41 appearances in all competitions so far this season, bringing his total for his boyhood club to over 100 already. He’s been on the scoresheet 13 times, including in Premier League wins over Liverpool and Chelsea.

Having made his England debut against Iceland in the Nations League in September, Foden bagged his first international goals against the same opponents in the same competition two months later.

This summer has the potential to be a huge one for Foden, who could well play a starring role for the Three Lions in his first major tournament.

