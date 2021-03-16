Manchester City v Borussia Monchengladbach live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Manchester City v Borussia Monchengladbach live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 16 March, 8pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to finish the job after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Pep Guardiola’s side proved too strong for their German opposition last month, and they are in a comfortable position ahead of the return fixture. Still, Guardiola will be taking nothing for granted, as evidenced by his decision to rest several regular starters in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Fulham. Being knocked out by Gladbach against the odds would in effect undo all the excellent work City have done in the Premier League in recent months.

Indeed, Guardiola knows better than anyone that his team’s season will ultimately be defined by what happens in Europe. The Catalan has never reached a Champions League final during his time at the Eithad Stadium, and that simply has to change if Guardiola is to be considered an unqualified success as City manager. Gladbach are not the stiffest opposition, though, and tougher tests will lie ahead.

Gladbach are on a rotten run of form which has coincided with the announcement that manager Marco Rose will be taking charge of Borussia Dortmund this summer. The Foals have slipped into the bottom half of the Bundesliga table after taking just two points from the last 21 available, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Augsburg. It could be a case of damage limitation at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Despite his goal against Fulham, Sergio Aguero is likely to drop down to the bench here. Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan were all given the weekend off, and all four will expect to be back in the starting XI for this one. Nathan Ake is available once more but the Dutchman will not feature against Gladbach.

Rose will have to make do without Ramy Bensebaini and Christoph Kramer as he attempts to arrest Gladbach’s slide.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

