Manchester United to check on Lingard ahead of Everton tie

Jesse Lingard will be assessed ahead of Manchester United’s return to Premier League action against Everton.

The attacking midfielder missed the Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar with a knock in the win against Manchester City and did not train on Thursday.

Paul Pogba is out but set to start full training next week along with Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Nemanja Matic returned from a 10-week absence against AZ, while Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo building fitness.

Everton have been dealt a double injury blow with Theo Walcott and Morgan Schneiderlin sidelined by calf injuries.

Duncan Ferguson said he expects Walcott to miss three weeks and Schneiderlin two, ruling the latter out of a meeting with his former club.

Lucas Digne is a doubt after feeling tightness while training on Friday, while Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman remain short of full fitness.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes are long-term absentees.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Kovar, Dalot, Jones, Laird, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Williams, Young, Fred, Garner, Gomes, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Davies, Bernard, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Lossl, Baines, Mina, Tosun, Kean, Calvert-Lewin.