Manchester United: Ed Woodward to stand down as executive vice-chairman

Ed Woodward will be standing down as Manchester United's executive vice-chairman at the end of 2021, according to reports tonight.

Woodward, who controls the day-to-day running of United, has received criticism for the club's failure to win a Premier League title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The news comes as four clubs prepare to pull out of the European Super League just two days after it was announced.

Manchester United were believed to be one of the driving forces behind the project, with owner Joel Glazer one of the few figures to publicly back the idea.

More to follow...