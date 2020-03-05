Manchester United and Liverpool will have to pay £121m for Jadon Sancho - report

Sancho has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season and is setting new records on a weekly basis.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player to reach 22 Bundesliga goals and the first teenager in the league's history to reach 25 goals.

Sancho's rise to prominence at Borussia Dortmund has earned him recognition across the continent and is attracting interest from big clubs.

Manchester United are said to have tried to sign Sancho in the last few transfer windows, but the player opted to remain in Germany.

Liverpool are also believed to have joined the race for the rising star and are preparing to battle it out with their rivals for his signature.

Now, however, following what has been a successful season on the pitch and a turbulent one off it, Sancho could be ready to move.

Tensions arose between Sancho and his manager Lucien Favre in October 2019 when he returned from international duty a day later than was expected.

The Engand international's tardiness earnt him a one-game suspension from the Dortmund bosses and marred what was a seemingly perfect relationship.

Then in December, Sancho didn't turn up for a team meeting ahead of a Champions League group game and was benched as punishment.

The reality is that the club can't afford to keep Sancho out of the team because his contributions are so essential to their success.

Sancho's 17 goals and 18 assists in all competitions so far this season place him as at the top of both categories.

As a result, Dortmund will not accept less than €140m (£121m), according to Bild.

Manchester United are understood to be financially equipped to meet such a demand, but their Champions League staus will reportedly be the deal-breaker.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are already qualified for the Champions League and are Premier League champions in waiting - needing four wins from ten games to lift the trophy.

The Reds haven't spent much money in the past two transfer windows and could be set to splash the cash in the summer.

