Manchester United report: Red Devils could stun rivals and sign 'the new Thierry Henry'

Manchester United have identified a young French wonderkid for their frontline, in a move that would see the Red Devils get one over on Arsenal, Tottenham and others.

United are set for a huge summer in incomings and outgoings, with the striker role one that looks like it'll be up for grabs next season. Cristiano Ronaldo was believed to be leaving but could now set to stay, though Edinson Cavani is almost certainly departing Old Trafford at the conclusion of this campaign.

The last young French forward that United signed, Anthony Martial, also looks like he'll be leaving – after an underwhelming loan spell in LaLiga with Sevilla that's failed to revitalise his career.

Now ESPN’s Julien Laurens says Man United are tracking Reims star Hugo Ekitike.

The 19-year-old has been a breakout star of Ligue 1 this season, scoring and assisting 14 times in 24 appearances in all competitions this season. This has led to comparisons with legendary French forward Thierry Henry, with Ekitike displaying a similar leggy stride and clinical finish in the area.

Newcastle United enquired about the starlet in January but couldn't complete a deal, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been rumoured. Arsenal are apparently in the running too in their search for a new striker.

Manchester United are looking to bring in "two or three" new strikers in the summer transfer window, according to Ralf Rangnick, who's stepping out of his role of interim manager at the end of this season to become Austria national manager and a consultant for the Red Devils.

United have also been linked with players all over the pitch, with Rangnick claiming that the only position they're currently well-subscribed in is in goal. A new right-back and defensive midfielder are both thought to be high on the priority list of incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Ekitike is valued at around £18 million by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager, with one surprising forward from Ajax emerging as a potential buy for the club this summer.

Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, too, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.

It's not all incomings at Old Trafford, either: one report lists the rumoured departure list out of Manchester. Paul Scholes, meanwhile, has been sharing how much of a disaster the current dressing room is from his chats with Jesse Lingard.