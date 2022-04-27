Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to land £35m West Ham flop

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be eyeing a former West Ham United star to rekindle their fortunes up front.

United are big fans of Harry Kane and were hoping to target the Tottenham talisman to transform their attack. Kane was the subject of big interest from the blue side of Manchester last summer and almost moved to City, only for the two clubs to fail to agree a fee.

The England captain and soon-to-be record goalscorer is still facing an uncertain future with Spurs' Champions League qualification hopes still in the balance and rumours linking manager Antonio Conte away from north London – but luckily, Manchester United have an alternative for if they can't land their first-choice target.

According to the Sun, Ten Hag is keen on bringing Ajax star Sebastien Haller to Old Trafford with him for a considerably cheaper price.

Haller shot to prominence in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt before a big-money move to West Ham United. The Irons paid £45 million to the side that they face in the Europa League semi-final this Thursday – but the Ivorian failed to deliver the same kind of form in English football that had earned him his big break.

Reluctantly, the Hammers cut their losses and shipped out the forward to Amsterdam, with Ten Hag offering a way out, for £20m. Now, the 52-year-old could well grant Haller a second chance in English football.

Despite his torrid time in east London, Haller has been a hit at de Godenzonen. The 27-year-old has struck 20 goals in 27 Eredivisie appearances and perhaps more impressively, managed 11 goals in just his eight Champions League games this season before Ajax's shock exit to Benfica in the last-16.

United are also said to be tracking another player familiar with the Johan Cruyff Arena, Frenkie de Jong, who worked under Ten Hag during the iconic 2018/19 run that the Dutch side had in Europe.

Haller is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

