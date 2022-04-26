Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to raise funds by selling £170m of players

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is open to letting five players leave – that the club spent a whopping £170m on.

This summer looks to be one of the biggest ever at Old Trafford with multiple incomings and outgoings planned to rebuild the side. A number of players have been linked with high-profile exits, including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

United are set to lose Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic through free transfers – with the latter announcing his imminent departure himself.

ESPN are claiming however that five more players can be added to the list. Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all up for sale.

United spent big money on these fringe players. Wan-Bissaka and Martial were both purchased in deals worth over £50m, while Eric Bailly was a £30m buy during the Jose Mourinho days. Phil Jones was the first of the five to join – for £17m from Blackburn Rovers.

Alex Telles is the cheapest of the five, bought as a back-up left-back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Porto.

The Red Devils are unlikely to recoup anywhere near what they paid for the five. Still, with Ten Hag being granted what is believed to be around £150m for his first transfer budget, sales could help boost his ability to spend.

The rumour mill is linking the likes of Darwin Nunez and Frenkie De Jong with moves to Old Trafford.

