Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag leading the race for Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are ahead in the race to sign highly sought-after South American striker, Darwin Nunez.

That's according to outlet AS, who say that the forward's employers, Benfica, will not consider releasing their prized asset for any bid below nine figures. With United set to add at least one striker this summer, the Red Devils may trigger test €100 million asking price, which works out to around £84m.

New manager Erik ten Hag has seen Nunez up close already, having witnessed the Uruguayan score the winner against Ajax in the Champions League last-16. The 22-year-old also netted against Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona in this season's competition.

(Image credit: Getty)

Although Ten Hag favoured a false nine at one point during his time at Ajax – using Dusan Tadic during the club's momentous journey to the 2018/19 semi-finals of the Champions League – Nunez is much more in the mould of a traditional striker.

The starlet is physical, offers deadly movement and has excellent finishing ability. In style, he shares a lot of his strengths with a player like Sebastien Haller, who Ten Hag brought to Ajax from West Ham United.

(Image credit: Getty)

United are said to be looking at a number of forwards, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Harry Kane said to be on the radar.

Nunez is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a major u-turn and in fact offer Paul Pogba a new contract – which has apparently upset several of the dressing room.

There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, Youri Tielemans is a potential arrival in midfield and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on the radar.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has mocked "whatshisname" Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo's captain at Manchester United.