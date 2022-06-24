Manchester United report: Antony move in doubt as Premier League rivals enter race

Manchester United face competition from Chelsea for the signature of Ajax forward Antony, according to reports.

The Brazil international has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Red Devils, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of Erik ten Hag's debut season at the helm.

United (opens in new tab) thought they would have a free run at Antony, who excelled under Ten Hag's tutelage at Ajax (opens in new tab).

But their hopes of landing the attacker have been dealt a blow after reports suggested Chelsea (opens in new tab) were ready to enter the race.

According to 90min (opens in new tab), Thomas Tuchel's side are poised to rival United for the 22-year-old.

The Blues are believed to have held talks with the winger's representatives as they consider hijacking United's move.

That would be a huge blow to Ten Hag, whose squad has not yet been bolstered by any new names despite the fact United return for pre-season training next week.

Chelsea are keen to add another attacker to their ranks ahead of next term, with Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele also under consideration.

It is not clear which of those players is Tuchel's priority, but Sterling's vast Premier League experience perhaps makes him the most foolproof addition.

United will be concerned that Chelsea are also monitoring Antony, though, especially as their participation in the Champions League could make Stamford Bridge a more appealing destination.

Antony is certainly keen to move on from the Johan Cruyff Arena ahead of next term, but Ajax do not want to sell him on the cheap.

The Dutch publication De Telegraaf (opens in new tab) reports that the Eredivisie champions are holding out for £60m for Antony.

The Brazilian scored eight goals and provided four assists as Ten Hag's Ajax won the title last term.

He moved to Amsterdam from Sao Paulo in 2020 and made his international debut last year, with Antony now likely to be part of Tite's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.