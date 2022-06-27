Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge transfer decision amid Chelsea links

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down the chance to move to MLS, according to reports.

The Portugal international is said to be unhappy with United's lack of transfer business so far this summer, but he is not ready to leave Old Trafford yet.

Ronaldo had been linked with a sensational switch to Chelsea, whose owner Todd Boehly recently met with Jorge Mendes, the 37-year-old's agent.

Bayern Munich were also thought to be considering a swoop for Ronaldo, with Robert Lewandowski pushing to depart the Allianz Arena.

And Inter Miami, the MLS side co-owned by David Beckham, have long been keen to bring the five-time Champions League winner across the Atlantic.

(Image credit: PA)

But according to the Daily Star, Ronaldo will still be a United player when the transfer window closes on September 1.

The report states that the Red Devils are not prepared to sell their talisman ahead of Erik ten Hag's debut season at the helm.

And Ronaldo is ready to exercise the option to extend his contract at Old Trafford by another 12 months.

That would take his deal to 2024, although it does not necessarily mean that the Portuguese superstar would remain at the club for that long.

Even so, news that Ronaldo is not pushing for a transfer is a welcome boost for Ten Hag.

(Image credit: Getty)

Last season was catastrophic for United, but Ronaldo still managed to score 18 goals in the Premier League and 24 in all competitions.

Had he departed this summer, Ten Hag would have had to spend a large chunk of his transfer budget on a replacement striker.

United may still look to add another forward to their ranks, with Edinson Cavani set to officially depart when his contract expires on Thursday.

But Ronaldo will still be United's main man up front next season, which United will kick off at home to Brighton on August 7.