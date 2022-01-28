Manchester United report: PSG to sign Marcus Rashford in the summer

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set for a shock move to Ligue 1 giants PSG in the summer.

That's the rumour doing the rounds, with the Daily Mail reporting that the England hero is a target in the ever-more likely event that Kylian Mbappe ends his time in the French capital this summer.

Rashford has been at United since he was a child and is a boyhood fan of the club. Having struggled somewhat this season, however, the forward may be open to departing Manchester for pastures new – and there are whispers that he's been unhappy with the treatment of close friend Jesse Lingard, following his teammate's botched loan move to Newcastle.

PSG are in the hunt for a new superstar following the imminent move of Mbappe to Real Madrid. Rashford is one name on their list, though Rashford's teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, is also said to be a target along with Erling Haaland.

Rashford was also an option for Barcelona at one stage and reportedly agreed a transfer there. The 24-year-old has expressed his interest to play abroad in the past, despite his close affinity with the Red Devils.

The attacker made his debut in 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

More Manchester United news

TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United star Jesse Lingard set for surprise move

INTERVIEW Steve McManaman exclusive: "Could we have won more? Manchester United were one of the best teams in history"

TRANSFER REPORT Erling Haaland chooses Barcelona as his next club, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid all missing out