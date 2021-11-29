Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick targets RB Leipzig star as his first signing

Manchester United are set to bid for RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara, according to reports.

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified the midfielder as the first player he would like to join him in the north west, having seen the player firsthand during his work with the east German outfit.

Rangnick was officially unveiled as the new Red Devils boss on Monday morning, following a leak last week that he would become manager. The German takes charge of United until the end of the season, with a two-year consultancy deal lined up after his time in the dugout comes to a close.

United have been targeting a new defensive midfielder, according to reports, and it appears as if Haidara is a priority for the new interim boss.

Manchester United played three defensive midfielders against Chelsea at the weekend, as Michael Carrick dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from the side. Nemanja Matic was brought in to toughen up the centre of the side alongside regular starters for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Scott McTominay and Fred.

Rangnick apparently agrees with fans and critics that the midfield is too soft and wants to address that area right away.

The 63-year-old has already stated that he's excited to work with his new squad.

"The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience," Rangnick said in his unveiling.

"All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

"Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."