Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils target right-back amid Aaron Wan-Bissaka doubts

Manchester United will prioritise a right-back and right winger in the next two transfer windows after growing frustrated by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s lack of threat in attack, say reports.

The Red Devils splashed out £50 million to sign the England international from Crystal Palace in 2019 and he has featured regularly, making 58 appearances for the club.

However, Wan-Bissaka has produced just one goal and four assists in that time and his attacking deficiencies could push the Red Devils into the market.

ESPN reports that the right flank is a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the January transfer window and at the end of the season.

Although Wan-Bissaka has impressed defensively, he hasn’t shown enough improvement going forward, and the Premier League side want to add a more attack-minded right-back to provide competition for the 23-year-old.

The hope is that a new signing in that department would not only provide strength in depth, but push the youngster to develop that side of his game.

But United also remain keen on signing a right winger after failing in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the summer.

Solskjaer’s side have had a stuttering start to the Premier League season and sit in 11th place with 13 points after eight rounds.

