Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils weighing up move for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United are considering a move for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The Catalan giants have made the France international available for transfer as they seek to ease their financial woes.

In order to meet La Liga's financial regulations, Barcelona need to significantly reduce their wage bill before they can register any new players.

The club has debts of over €1 billion and has been unable to retain the services of Lionel Messi, who is poised to sign a two-year contract with PSG.

But there is still work to do if Barcelona want to register Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who have all agreed to move to the Camp Nou on free transfers.

Griezmann, who is thought to be the Blaugrana's highest earner now that Messi has departed, has been made available for transfers.

Reports linking him with a return to Atletico Madrid in exchange for Saul Niguez have gone quiet of late.

According to Todofichajes, Old Trafford has emerged as a potential destination for the World Cup winner.

The report states that Manchester United want to acquire Griezmann to bolster their attacking ranks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side might not have been interested ordinarily, but they want to take advantage of Barcelona's financial troubles.

United will therefore submit a relatively low offer in the hope that the Catalans are forced to accept it.

The Spanish publication suggests a proposal is imminent, but it is unclear whether the Red Devils would be able to afford even a reduced transfer fee.

United have already splashed out on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, while they already seem to have ample attacking options.

Griezmann's salary could also be a problem even if United were able to make savings on the fee.

The Sun writes that Anthony Martial is seen as expendable by United, and his sale could raise funds for Griezmann.

But as things stand United seem more likely to focus on upgrading other areas of the squad.

