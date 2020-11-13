Mitre Ultimax has been re-released on the iconic football's 25th birthday

Anyone old enough to remember the 90s will have glorious memories of the Mitre Ultimax.

It's the one Robbie Fowler would send screaming into top corners, Matt Le Tissier would deftly chip over 'keepers outstretched fingertips and Dennis Bergkamp would control with the power of his mind.

It's a ball that instantly transports you back to a time pre-mobile phones; a time of Britpop, Euro 96, the Big Breakfast, New Labour and Goldeneye on the N64. It's an institution - and for just £130, you can relive it all again.

(Image credit: PA Images)

The news that Mitre have brought the Ultimax back in celebration of its 25th birthday has got FFT a bit emotional. The fact that they are only making 600 is infuriating (we wish every football in existence could be an Ultimax), but also makes it that bit more special for those who do get one.

They really are a thing of beauty: the new official Ultimax balls are made with the same materials and hand-stitched to the same exacting standards of the original. Each ball comes in its own presentation box with a certificate and is individually numbered. Good lord, just take our money now! £130 too dear? Worry not, there are also replicas for a cut price £27 - though these don't come with the sexy box and other trimmings.

Mitre have created a a gender-neutral capsule collection featuring three footballs, two t-shirts and a jacket. As well as being inspired by the original Mitre Ultimax, the design of the new Mitre ’95 apparel range is influenced by 90’s retro fashion styles. Using the vintage embroidered logo mixed up with the Mitre Delta patterned taping. The exceptional detail even goes down the care label, which has been reintroduced and is exactly the same as in the 90’s football jerseys

(Image credit: Mitre)

It's rare when FFT gets genuinely excited when an announcement drops in our inbox but this is one of those occasions. We've tried getting a freebie sent to the office - that was a hard no - so we'll see you in the checkout queue.

