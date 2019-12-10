Napoli sack Carlo Ancelotti despite victory

Napoli have sacked boss Carlo Ancelotti despite Tuesday night’s 4-0 victory over Genk that propelled the club into the Champions League knockout phase.

The Serie A outfit made the announcement shortly after they had qualified as Group E runners-up behind Liverpool.

“Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti,” a statement read.

SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti.The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact.— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 10, 2019

Although no reason has been given for Ancelotti’s departure, Napoli’s league form has been disappointing having not registered a Serie A win since October 19.

They lie in seventh place, 17 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

The 60-year-old former Chelsea boss was just 18 months into a three-year contract.