Newcastle transfer news: Magpies and West Ham to battle for Southampton’s £7m-rated Mario Lemina

Newcastle and West Ham have contacted Southampton about the potential summer signing of on-loan Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina.

The Gabon international was a club record £15.4 million signing for Saints from Juventus in the summer of 2017.

However, he hasn’t played for the club for two years after loan spells with Galatasaray and the Cottagers.

According to the Guardian, Fulham have the option to make Lemina’s move permanent, but they are preoccupied with their battle to stay in the Premier League.

Saints want £7m for the central midfielder, who isn’t in boss Ralph Hassenhutl’s plans for next season.

That has alerted Newcastle and West Ham, and both clubs have contacted Lemina’s representatives about a potential move.

The 27-year-old, who has scored one goal in 25 Premier League appearances for Scott Parker’s side this season, has another two years left to run on his contract at St. Mary’s.

