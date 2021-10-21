Newcastle transfer news: Ousmane Dembele open to St James' Park switch

Ousmane Dembele would consider a move to Newcastle next summer, according to reports.

The Barcelona forward is out of contract in 2022 and he is keen to keep his options open for the time being.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the France international, who has struggled for consistent form and fitness during his time at the Camp Nou.

Dembele will be free to hold discussions with non-La Liga clubs when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

He could even sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign team ahead of a move in the summer.

And Liverpool could face competition from Newcastle following the takeover of the northeast outfit by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

According to Goal, Dembele would be open to a move to St James' Park provided they stay in the Premier League.

Talks over a new deal with Barcelona have stalled and the Frenchman is now considering other options.

Dembele is keen to revive his career away from the Camp Nou, and the emergence of Ansu Fati means Barcelona might not be too disappointed to get his earnings off the wage bill.

Newcastle are highly unlikely to qualify for European competition this term, but that does not appear to faze Dembele.

Indeed, the report states that the Magpies are now among the leading contenders for the 24-year-old's signature.

Newcastle's new owners have already made contact with Dembele's agent, who is currently working hard to drum up interest in his client.

The Magpies would be willing to offer him a deal worth around £12.7m per year, with a signing-on fee of the same value.

Newcastle believe the signing of Dembele would be a real statement of intent as they seek to become one of the strongest teams in Europe in the coming years.

First, though, the club must avoid relegation to the Championship this season.

They are currently 19th in the Premier League table and are yet to win a top-flight game in 2021/22.

Newcastle parted company with Steve Bruce on Wednesday and are on the lookout for a new manager, with Paulo Fonseca the favourite.

