Liverpool transfer news: Reds begin discussions over Ousmane Dembele deal

Liverpool have already started negotiations over a potential deal for Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The Barcelona forward could depart the Camp Nou when his contract expires next summer.

The La Liga giants are struggling financially and several of their players have had to take pay cuts to ensure the club remains in compliance with La Liga's wage controls.

Dembele might not be willing to do so and the fact he has yet to agree a new deal with Barcelona suggests he is at least keeping his options open.

The France international's time in Catalonia has been significantly disrupted by injuries, and he might be tempted to embark on a fresh start elsewhere.

Dembele will be permitted to hold talks with non-Spanish clubs from January 1 onwards.

He could even sign a pre-contract agreement with a team playing outside of La Liga.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are looking to steal a march on their rivals for the winger's signature.

The Reds believe Dembele would help to freshen up their attack, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all set to be 30 by the time next season begins.

There is no talk of any member of Liverpool's famous front three being sold, but the club needs to begin planning for the future.

Michael Edwards, the club's sporting director, is said to have already made contact with Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko.

Edwards has also told Liverpool's owner, FSG, that Dembele is one of their top targets and his arrival should be planned for.

The Reds are unlikely to have a free run at the 24-year-old, who is one of the most talented forwards in Europe on his day.

Klopp might seek assurances over his fitness, though, with Dembele having missed dozens of matches through injury in recent years.

The Liverpool boss will also want to make sure the Frenchman is willing and able to press from the front.

