Newcastle United v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Newcastle United v Aston Villa live stream, BT Sport, Friday 12 March, 8pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they host Aston Villa on Friday night.

Steve Bruce’s side picked up a point last time out, as they held West Brom to a goalless draw at The Hawthorns. It was a result that probably suited Newcastle better than the Baggies given the latter’s precarious predicament, but the visitors’ flat performance was still disappointing. Newcastle are now just one point clear of the bottom three, and supporters of the club will now be looking down at the relegation zone with a sense of anxiety.

Aston Villa’s latest match also ended scoreless, with Wolves unable to make a breakthrough at Villa Park. Dean Smith’s charges were anything but solid last term, yet they have been among the most well-organised teams in the division in 2020/21. Indeed, only Manchester City have kept more clean sheets than Villa, who have registered shut-outs in eight away games this season.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of three key attacking players for the visit of the Villans. Callum Wilson will not be available again until next month, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have joined their team-mate on the treatment table of late. Fabian Schar is also missing for the Magpies.

Villa will hope to welcome back Jack Grealish, who has stepped up his recovery from injury in the last few days. That would be a major boost for Smith’s side, who have won only one of four matches without their talisman and captain.

Matty Cash might not return from a thigh injury until after the international break, but Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson and Anwar El Ghazi are all expected to be fit after picking up knocks. Kortney Hause is back in training but will not be involved here, while Wesley Moraes is a long-term absentee.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.