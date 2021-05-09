Paul McGinn wants Hibernian to carry cup momentum into Premiership

Paul McGinn is looking for Hibernian’s Scottish Cup semi-final triumph to give them the final push for a third place Premiership finish.

Goals by Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge against Dundee United at Hampden Park on Saturday booked Jack Ross’ side a place in the May 22 final.

Hibs swiftly return to league duty on Wednesday night with a trip to fourth-placed Aberdeen, whom they lead by three points and a goal difference of nine.

A draw in the second last fixture of the season will effectively secure a coveted third spot for the Easter Road men and McGinn said: “It is a boost going into that.

“It is another big one on Wednesday night. If we don’t get beat we tie up third.

“We will be going up there to try to win, we will not be playing for the draw.

“Ideally it is finished on Wednesday and we can look forward to the final.”

McGinn admitted recent semi-final disappointments at Hampden Park had been in the back of the mind ahead of the clash with the Taysiders.

Hibs had lost the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final to Edinburgh rivals Hearts last October and the Betfred Cup semi-final to St Johnstone in January.

He said: “If you asked me before the game I would have said no but now you have asked me – obviously.

“I think if we had done it three times we would have been tarred as bottle merchants and whatever else so it was good to (win).

“We thought we could go up another gear but we had enough and got two great goals.

“It was pleasing to take the lead. We had chances in the other two (semis) and missed them.

“Kevin was clinical, it was some finish and when we take the lead we tend to do pretty well.

“Not many teams get to three semi-finals in one season. Third time lucky. It was a bit nicer. Really happy and one more to go.”

McGinn was on the verge of moving to Chesterfield from Dundee in 2016 when a Hibs team including brother John became the first Easter Road side to bring the trophy back to the capital since 1902 with a 3-2 win over Rangers at Hampden Park – and now he wants some of the same.

He said: “It would be nice to have a similar outcome.

“It was an amazing day. I was there on the Sunday with half of Edinburgh out on the streets. So I know how much it means.

“It is not going to happen again due to Covid but I would love for something similar for us.”

United attacker Marc McNulty is looking to finish the season in a positive fashion.

He said: “It is always tough to lose a semi-final but if we are being honest Hibs deserved to win.

“We probably started playing when the second goal went in. It was frustrating. We are better than that and are capable of a lot more.

“There’s two games left and it is a case of finishing on a high, giving the fans something to cheer, finishing strong.”