Teddy Sheringham slams Paul Pogba as one of Manchester United's "big problems"

Teddy Sheringham has criticised Paul Pogba for his "demenour" and failure to "dig deep" for Manchester United.

The France international is currently sidelined with an ankle problem and played no part in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool.

Pogba has endured a disrupted season due to injury, making just seven appearances in the Premier League.

But despite his limited involvement, Sheringham believes the former Juventus midfielder is partly culpable for United's disappointing campaign.

"There are big problems at Man United and I think Pogba is one of them," the former Red Devils striker told talkSPORT.

"I know he hasn’t been playing for a couple of months, and we can’t blame him for what’s happening on the pitch now, but we’re still talking about him.

“When you look to your leaders as players, you want someone who is going to give their all 100% every game.

“He’s obviously a talented lad but his demeanour sometimes when you’re looking for people to dig deep doesn’t really go with the Man United fans and the way they’ve been brought up and the players they’ve seen over the years.

“You think about Bryan Robson and Roy Keane, with their desire to dig deep and turn things around, and you look at Pogba on the pitch trotting about – is he going to turn things around when things are bad?

“He hasn’t really dug deep at major times for Manchester United and I think people have had enough of him.

“There are definitely things wrong at Manchester United and they’ve got to change. I know from my time in managing that you need to change things around, but you can’t change things overnight.

“If they’re going to stick with [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, which I think they should do, they’ve got to back him. They have to give him two or three transfer windows and back him.

“You have to remember when Pep Guardiola came over he didn’t get Man City right straight away, it takes 12 or 18 months before your philosophies of football are ground into every player so they understand.

“You’ve got to give Ole a chance, give him another couple of windows and make sure he’s getting his players in before you blame him for what’s happening on the pitch. It takes time.”

United return to action on Wednesday when Burnley travel to Old Trafford.

