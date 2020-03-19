Premier League and Football League announce that season will not resume before the end of April

The Premier League season will not resume before April 30, it was announced in a statement released on Thursday.

England's top flight, together with the Football League and the women's professional game, was suspended until April 4 last Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it has now been decided that the 2019/20 campaign will not return until the end of next month at the earliest.

The season has been extended "indefinitely" after the FA relaxed a regulation that sets June 1 as the end of the campaign.

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the Professional Footballers’ Association and League Managers Association, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19,” a joint-statement read.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

“We have collectively supported Uefa in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by the FA, determine the length of its own playing season’.

"However, the FA’s board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to professional Football. Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

"We will continue to follow government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow. We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”

