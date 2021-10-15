Premier League transfer news: Tottenham and West Ham eyeing up Saint-Etienne goalkeeper

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green.

The 21-year-old won his first England U21 cap on Monday as Lee Carsley's Young Lions beat Andorra in qualification for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.

Born in Colchester to an English father and French mother, Green grew up in France and has spent his entire - if short - senior career so far with the 11-time Ligue 1 champions.

He established himself as first-choice between the sticks late last season and has made 16 appearances for Claude Puel's side.

It can't have been the most enjoyable start to 2021/22 for Green, though; Saint-Etienne find themselves rock-bottom of Ligue 1 having failed to win a game - or keep a clean sheet -so far.

Nonetheless, he has just signed a new contract running until 2025 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

According to TEAMtalk, however, Spurs and West Ham could test the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes club's resolve with a bid next summer.

That said, both clubs strengthened their goalkeeping departments this summer, loaning in Pierluigi Gollini and Alphonse Areola - with both deals including options to buy come the end of the season.

It goes without saying that if Green were to leave Les Verts, it would deal a major blow to nominative determinism.

If ever there were a time for Forest Green Rovers to come into big money, now would be it.

