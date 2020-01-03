Preston worry over Bauer ahead of Norwich test

Preston defender Patrick Bauer is a doubt for his side’s FA Cup third round tie against Norwich.

Bauer returned from illness for the New Year’s Day defeat to Middlesbrough, but only lasted 45 minutes and will face a late test.

Boss Alex Neil may make further changes as he prepares to take on his former club.

Daniel Johnson and Louis Moult (both knee) are both still unavailable while Andre Green has returned to Aston Villa.

Norwich will be without leading scorer Teemu Pukki, who picked up a hamstring strain during the draw against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, and has also been carrying a toe problem.

Adam Idah, who made his Premier League debut as a late substitute, could lead the attack, with Dennis Srbeny (back) and Josip Drmic (hamstring) also unavailable,

Reserve goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann remains sidelined by a muscular problem, so Northern Ireland veteran Michael McGovern is should deputise to give Tim Krul a rest.

Defenders Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose continue their recovery from respective knee problems.