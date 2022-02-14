Quick, get them fast! The limited-edition 'Geometric' Adidas Predator Edge football boots are available now
By Mark White published
The 'Geometric' Adidas Predator Edge boots are simply unreal – and can be yours for the same price as the regular versions
The 'Geometric' Adidas Predator Edge are proof that there's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to football boots.
This design has been floating around the rumour mill for a while now, with pictures popping up on Twitter. Here at FFT, we thought it was a concept by some clever clogs with Photoshop – surely something that bright and bold is too good to be true.
Not only are they real, but these limited edition beauties are available on the Adidas store right now.
These ones will go down in history as one of the most unusual and unique Predators ever, too.
"Quietly taking charge behind an eye-catching design, their Zone Skin upper has a series of distinct ribbed sections that are perfectly placed and precision-sculpted for every kind of ball contact," Adi say of these new Preds. "Underneath, a split outsole shifts weight to the forefoot, adding power to strikes. The laceless adidas PRIMEKNIT collar keeps you locked in as you master the pitch."
Expect to see the likes of Paul Pogba wearing these ones out on the pitch. They're absolutely beautiful and will surely become collector's items before long.
Buy the 'Geometric' Adidas Predator Edge boots from Adidas.co.uk for £180
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
SHOOTOUTS When should your best penalty taker step up? The principles of how to win the spot-kick lottery
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.