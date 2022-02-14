Quick, get them fast! The limited-edition 'Geometric' Adidas Predator Edge football boots are available now

The 'Geometric' Adidas Predator Edge are proof that there's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to football boots.

This design has been floating around the rumour mill for a while now, with pictures popping up on Twitter. Here at FFT, we thought it was a concept by some clever clogs with Photoshop – surely something that bright and bold is too good to be true.

Not only are they real, but these limited edition beauties are available on the Adidas store right now.

These ones will go down in history as one of the most unusual and unique Predators ever, too.

"Quietly taking charge behind an eye-catching design, their Zone Skin upper has a series of distinct ribbed sections that are perfectly placed and precision-sculpted for every kind of ball contact," Adi say of these new Preds. "Underneath, a split outsole shifts weight to the forefoot, adding power to strikes. The laceless adidas PRIMEKNIT collar keeps you locked in as you master the pitch."

Expect to see the likes of Paul Pogba wearing these ones out on the pitch. They're absolutely beautiful and will surely become collector's items before long.

