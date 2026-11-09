Diego Demme is the first member of Napoli's 2022/23 Scudetto side to retire from football

For 16 years, football was Diego Demme's way of life. It took him from the lower leagues of German football to the heights of the Bundesliga and Serie A, where he helped RB Leipzig establish themselves among Europe's elite, and Napoli end a 33-year wait for the Scudetto.

But after suffering two serious head injuries in the space of four months, Demme faced a difficult choice: continue playing the sport he loved or risk jeopardising his health and his family's future. On September 23, the former Germany international announced his retirement from professional football.

"I retired because of the two head injuries I had in the last two years. That was a difficult time for me, and that’s why I decided to finish my career," Demme admitted to FourFourTwo. "I wanted to stop while I was healthy, and after the problems I had with my head injuries, I decided to not take any risk again on the field."

Diego Demme helped RB Leipzig become a powerhouse in Germany and Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

After developing at Arminia Bielefeld and Paderborn, Demme helped Leipzig achieve two promotions, reach the 2019 DFB-Pokal Final and become Champions League regulars, before swapping the Bundesliga leaders for a Napoli side in crisis.

Demme helped Napoli win their first trophy in six years with the 2019/20 Coppa Italia before winning the 2022/23 Scudetto. After four and a half years in Italy, he returned to Germany in 2024, initially taking on the captaincy at Hertha Berlin. However, his homecoming soon turned into a nightmare.

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On September 15, 2024, Demme took a knee to the chin during Hertha's 2–0 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf. Although he initially continued playing, he subsequently experienced headaches, dizziness, and problems with his right eye.

Four months later, Demme was struck in the temple by a ball from close range during training, causing him to lose consciousness. The consequences lingered, with recurring headaches, dizziness, and psychological difficulties contributing to 27 missed matches across his final two seasons.

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"It was a difficult situation. I felt very bad due to the concussions, and that was the first time I felt, ‘What the f**k is going on?' I couldn’t drive the car. I needed to be there for my kids, and I couldn’t. I have a wife and family, and the most important thing was to be there for them, so I felt it was better to stop football."

Despite attracting interest from Italian clubs including Empoli, Cesena, Catania and Sorrento, Demme decided against extending his playing career. Retirement, however, has hardly meant slowing down.

The 34-year-old is now running two Neapolitan pizzerias in Berlin, overseeing the construction of his house in Kleinmachnow and pursuing qualifications in padel coaching and sports massage. Above all, he is enjoying more time with his daughters, six-year-old Gia and three-year-old Ellie.

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Nor has he abandoned competitive sport. Alongside training in boxing, grappling and mixed martial arts, Demme is returning to football with Plyrs United in the Icon League, the indoor small-sided competition founded by Toni Kroos and Elias Nerlich.

"I didn't want to join another club where I'd move due to the fact that my eldest daughter started school this summer, so I decided to stop. But now, I feel good again, and I feel like the old Diego before my injuries. I will play the Icon League because the physical risk isn't as much as a regular Bundesliga match."

From the Coppa Italia to the Scudetto, Demme has spent his career chasing football's greatest prizes. Now, he's found a reward that no trophy can match: the chance to grow old in good health and watch his daughters grow up.