Quiz! Can you name every World Cup 2026 stadium?

As we approach the end of 2026, we're looking back to the World Cup with the usual mix of fondness and regret that tends to follow major summer tournaments. The new FourFourTwo quiz is all about the stadiums where the 104 matches of World Cup 2026 were played.
You might remember that these stadiums were rebadged under the auspices of FIFA for the duration of the tournament in June and July, but we know you know the cities so we're after their official names, sponsors and all.
There are 16 stadiums to list in total and we're giving you 30 seconds on average for each one. That's a total time limit of 8 minutes to catch 'em all.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. You can start with these questions about the streets football won't forget and these ones about the famous and historic football grounds of England.
Next, we want you to name every title sponsor in the history of the Football League Cup and every team competing in Europe this season. There are plenty of them and the Conference League, frankly, is borderline impossible.
If this season's 108 European clubs aren't enough, how about trying for 1,000+ in the all-time version. We'll keep it to the top competition: Can you name every team ever to participate in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?
FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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