Real Madrid report: Spaniards confident of signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The La Liga giants think they can afford a momentous double swoop
Real Madrid believe they have the financial firepower required to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in the same transfer window, according to reports in Spain.
The France and Norway attackers are two of the most sought-after players in world football, and the Merengues want both for themselves as they look to build a new-look forward line ahead of the 2022/23 season.
According to Marca, Madrid have worked out a plan to afford the €100 million before tax required to pay the wages of the two youngsters.
The club will look to reduce its wage bill through the departures of Isco, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Eden Hazard, who could return to Chelsea after failing to impress in the Spanish capital.
Haaland’s €75 million release clause becomes active this summer and Manchester City and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Dortmund youngster.
We picked up a report yesterday about how Barca had held ‘secret talks’ with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over a potential move, and you would assume Madrid would love nothing more than to beat their rivals to the striker's signature.
Marca believe Barcelona can’t afford Haaland, while the outlet is confident that Mbappe’s only intention is to join the Blancos at the end of the season, when his PSG deal expires.
A Real Madrid attack featuring Mbappe and Haaland, who are 23 and 21 years old respectively, along with evergreen Karim Benzema and 21-year-old talent Vinicius Junior, will leave their rivals with sleepless nights.
It’s been a while since the club has had a transfer window reminiscent of the old Galacticos days, but a double signing of this magnitude would surely be right up there with the best windows they have had.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
MORE NEWS
League Cup success would give Liverpool squad winning habit – and their 'minimum' achievement
Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final winner ever?
Jesse Marsch: six things you need to know about the favourite to take over at Leeds
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.