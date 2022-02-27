Real Madrid report: Spaniards confident of signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer

Real Madrid believe they have the financial firepower required to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in the same transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The France and Norway attackers are two of the most sought-after players in world football, and the Merengues want both for themselves as they look to build a new-look forward line ahead of the 2022/23 season.

According to Marca, Madrid have worked out a plan to afford the €100 million before tax required to pay the wages of the two youngsters.

The club will look to reduce its wage bill through the departures of Isco, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Eden Hazard, who could return to Chelsea after failing to impress in the Spanish capital.

Haaland’s €75 million release clause becomes active this summer and Manchester City and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Dortmund youngster.

We picked up a report yesterday about how Barca had held ‘secret talks’ with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over a potential move, and you would assume Madrid would love nothing more than to beat their rivals to the striker's signature.

Marca believe Barcelona can’t afford Haaland, while the outlet is confident that Mbappe’s only intention is to join the Blancos at the end of the season, when his PSG deal expires.

A Real Madrid attack featuring Mbappe and Haaland, who are 23 and 21 years old respectively, along with evergreen Karim Benzema and 21-year-old talent Vinicius Junior, will leave their rivals with sleepless nights.

It’s been a while since the club has had a transfer window reminiscent of the old Galacticos days, but a double signing of this magnitude would surely be right up there with the best windows they have had.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

MORE NEWS

League Cup success would give Liverpool squad winning habit – and their 'minimum' achievement

Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final winner ever?

Jesse Marsch: six things you need to know about the favourite to take over at Leeds