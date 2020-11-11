Sports Interactive launches FMFC - bringing Football Manager members closer to the game

Need another team to support? Of course you do, who doesn't?

Well you're in luck, as Sports Interactive have announced the launch of a new virtual football club - FMFC. The club will bring members closer to the Football Manager franchise, offering them early access to the latest instalments of the series, as well as a host of other special perks and rewards.

Sports Interactive announced the Beta version of this year's game has now gone live, meaning you can download and play the latest instalment of the series right away. So feel free to fire up a new career mode with some French third-tier club and take your lockdown to wonderful new places.

You can download your copy from the Steam Store, here.



Members will be privy to exclusive feature drops ahead of the release of FM21, scheduled for November 24, as well as insight and gameplay advice once they’ve got their hands on this year’s game.

Fro now until the end of the season, Sports Interactive will also be running weekly giveaways of their specially designed FMFC home shirts, as seen on the artwork for this year's game. The shirt was initially designed by Nomad and then turned into a reality by Danish sportswear brand Hummel. The home shirt will only be available through FMFC and members will have regular opportunities to win one.

Sports Interactive say the FMFC content is not only exclusive but aims to be more relevant to fans’ needs, with insider tips and guides suitable to the games they play, and the platforms they play on. To take full advantage of this, fans will need to link their FMFC profile to their Epic Games or Steam account or by selecting which platforms they play FM on during the sign-up process.

By joining FMFC, fans will also enjoy contract bonuses in the form of member-only incentives and competitions.

“The Football Manager community is heavily engaged with us and extremely passionate about the game so we wanted to create a place where we can bring the community closer to our work and reward them for their support which has been even more appreciated this year," says Sports Interactive’s studio director, Miles Jacobson. "We can’t wait to see FMFC grow over the months and years to come.”

