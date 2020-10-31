Steven Gerrard happy with the way Rangers are adapting to each competition

Steven Gerrard believes Rangers are becoming more adept at making the regular transition from European to domestic football.

The Premiership leaders travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday looking to extend their advantage over Celtic at the summit to nine points albeit the champions will have two games in hand.

The Light Blues go into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 Europa League win over Polish side Lech Poznan at Ibrox on Thursday night and Gerrard will again try to ensure the return to league action is seamless.

He said: “I think that is one of the biggest challenges of being involved in Europe, the contrast in games can be very different, the environments can be very different as well and you have to take the travel into consideration.

“Over the last two years and since the start of this season, the majority of this squad know us as staff very well and they know the schedule and the contrast of games.

“It is something we have spoken about in great detail and at length, about the mentality and how quick you have to change the thinking, and maybe change the tactical side of it as well.

“I think, at times, certainly in the first season, we struggled to adapt to that, but the signs are that we are learning from the experience and getting used to it and a lot of the information we give the players, we give them it before.

“It is not as if we are starting late and only have 48 hours to prepare.

“The players will know the difference from Lech Poznan to Killie and what needs to be adapted and changed in terms of our game plan.”

Gerrard is happy to see defender Connor Goldson on the top of his game ahead of the trip to Ayrshire.

The former Liverpool and England captain said: “I think Connor is someone, with the heart issue he had earlier in his career, that is desperate to make up for lost time in terms of playing. He doesn’t like to be offloaded or rested.

“But I am certainly more confident that if I wanted to do that now that we have the players that could cope.

“I am really happy with Connor, he is in a fantastic place physically and mentally at the moment.

“He is becoming a leader, his communication is better. I don’t see any reason, right now, to drop him or rest him or offload him because he is in such a good place.”