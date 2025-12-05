World Cup 2026 draw: England find out their opponents
The World Cup 2026 draw has seen England find out their opponents for the tournament next summer.
Having gotten to World Cup 2026 without so much as dropping a point during qualification, England head to North America as one of the favourites for the trophy, hoping to end 60 years of hurt.
Thomas Tuchel himself was in attendance at the Kennedy Center in person, too, to find out the Three Lions' opponents for their group stage fixtures next summer.
With 48 teams in the next edition of the World Cup, this is set to be the biggest-ever tournament, with 12 groups of four teams.
The top two sides in each group will be heading through – as per usual – to the Round of 32, along with eight third-placed sides.
As one of the sides in Pot 1, England have been drawn into Group L, where they will be facing Croatia, Panama and Ghana.
England, of course, lost to Croatia in the World Cup 2018 semi-final, where the Croatians came from behind to beat the Three Lions 2-1, cancelling out Kieran Trippier's free-kick – but England have beaten Croatia in tournament football since, beating them 1-0 at Euro 2020 at Wembley.
Panama, meanwhile, also played England at World Cup 2018, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 win in Russia.
Ghana, meanwhile, have not qualified for AFCON and were in Pot 4.
If England win their group, they will play a third-placed team in the Round of 32.
Should the Three Lions then get to the Round of 16, they could well face South Korea or hosts Mexico.
Scotland have also found out their group stage opponents, as they take on Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.
