Stranraer’s Ryan Stevenson offers to return wages to help club during shutdown

Ryan Stevenson has vowed to hand back his Stranraer wages back to help the Ladbrokes League One minnows through the coronavirus crisis.

The former Hearts and Ipswich striker returned to the senior ranks in January when he joined the Stair Park side on a part-time deal.

Stevenson, 35, also runs a property factoring firm and said he would prefer the money owed to him from his playing contract was used to ensure the Blues are not left counting the cost of Scottish football’s shutdown.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “I’ve offered to hand my wages back if the club want them.

“From my point of view, the wages I get from Stranraer are helpful but under the circumstances I just couldn’t do it when you know you could be putting a club into a serious, serious position.

“There might not be a club to go back to.

“For the majority of players it is a job but for fans it’s their life if they have grown up through the generations supporting a club. I’m an Ayr United fan, so is my dad and his dad before him.

“So I’ve offered to donate my wages back. Whether it helps them massively I doubt but any little contribution under the circumstances will do some good.

“I don’t see it changing any time soon.”