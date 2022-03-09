How Thierry Henry's week went from bad to worse last night

Thierry Henry isn't having the best week of his life.

The legendary former Arsenal striker's Monday was soured by a familiar face when Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane leapfrogged him in the all-time Premier League goal table. It must hurt to be replaced in sixth by a Lilywhite, too.

Henry managed a whopping 175 goals in his eight years in north London (plus the couple of months he spent after returning on loan in 2011). But if Kane's brace was unfortunate for King Henry, Thomas Muller's against Red Bull Salzburg merely added insult to injury.

Robert Lewandowski was the headline-maker in Bavaria, scoring a hat-trick as the serial German champions ran out 7-1 winners in their Champions League last-16 home leg. Muller, meanwhile, scored two against the Austrians, taking his tally up to 52 Champions League goals.

And yes, Muller's double took him clear of… Henry.

Henry and Muller were joint-eighth on the list with 50 goals a-piece, with the Frenchman having managed a far superior goals-to-game ratio – and that's before the days of Bayern knocking Arsenal out every other year, before you ask.

Now, Muller's goals have him as the outright seventh-top scorer in Champions League history. Henry is eighth.

Never mind, Thierry. Hopefully the week brightens up for you.

