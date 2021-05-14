Tottenham add Scott Parker to managerial shortlist – but give up on Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham have given up hope of luring Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester as they continue their search for a new manager.

Spurs relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties in April to end the Portuguese’s 18-month tenure.

Ryan Mason is interim charge of the club until the end of the season, but the 29-year-old will not be appointed to the position on a permanent basis.

Rodgers emerged as a leading contender soon after Mourinho departed, but Tottenham have now accepted that they will not be able to prise him away from Leicester, according to Football Insider .

The Foxes will participate in the FA Cup final on Saturday and are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Rodgers is happy at the King Power Stadium and is not interested in swapping his current job for the one in north London.

The Northern Irishman appeared alongside Roberto Martinez and Julian Nagelsmann on Spurs’ original shortlist.

But while Belgium boss Martinez remains in the mix, Tottenham have been forced to scratch off the names of the other two managers.

The club plans to begin interviewing candidates in the coming days, and Fulham head coach Scott Parker is among those they are hoping to speak to.

Fulham were relegated to the Championship on Monday but Parker has still emerged from the campaign with credit.

The former Tottenham midfielder has also been mentioned in relation to the England Under-21 managerial vacancy.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a huge admirer of Parker, but Martinez is also highly regarded by the club.

The Spaniard is said to be keen to return to club football and could step down as Belgium manager after Euro 2020.

Tottenham are eight points adrift of the top four with three games remaining and are almost certain to miss out on the Champions League for a second season on the bounce.