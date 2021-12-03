Tottenham boss Antonio Conte backs Harry Kane to rediscover his goalscoring form

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has backed Harry Kane to rediscover his goalscoring form.

The England captain has scored just once in 12 Premier League outings for Spurs this season and has looked a shadow of the player that won the Golden Boot last term.

He has struggled following an emotional summer, when England were beaten on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 before he was involved in a transfer saga amid a desire to join Manchester City.

Conte’s arrival at Spurs has revitalised his performances, but goals are still missing as he squandered a golden chance in the 2-0 win over Brentford.

Important win. Good to build some momentum going into a busy period. 💪 pic.twitter.com/eh8oqfKz6j— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 2, 2021 See more

The Italian said: “First of all, I’m sure Harry is happy if we win and he doesn’t score. Because Tottenham is the first thought for us and Harry.

“It’s important to have chances to score and we’re improving a lot in this aspect. I’m sure Harry is going to score many goals.

“I’m sure he’s going to have a good performance in the same way he had against Brentford against every team we play. I’m very pleased for the way that he’s playing.

“Then I know the striker wants to score but we want to give him many chances to score. I think we’re on the right path to do this type of situation.”

Harry Kane has scored plenty of goals for England recently (Nick Potts/PA)

While Kane is struggling in the Premier League he has scored a glut of goals for England and also has six for Spurs in the Europa Conference League, but Conte says playing in a top league is different to facing San Marino.

“I think that the Premier League is a very, very tough league and every game that you play is not easy,” Conte added. “Sometimes with the national team you can play against teams not so strong.

“Also to have more opportunities to score, not only for him but all the players. This league is very strong, this league is the most difficult league in the world.

“For this reason it’s not simple to win a game, get three points and to score goals. This is the great difference that you can find between the two different situations.”

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris is out of contract in the summer and there is no sign of a fresh deal being agreed.

𝗛𝘂𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗼 👏 pic.twitter.com/hoEp7tTMJY— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2021 See more

Lloris, who has been linked with a move to the MLS, could talk to foreign clubs in January, but Conte is planning to sit down with the Frenchman soon.

“Yeah but I’ve just arrived. Only one month. In this moment, for sure, we have many situations to solve,” Conte said.

“Hugo is the captain of this team, captain of France, we’re talking about a top goalkeeper.

“He’s very focused now and he knows very well that now we’re trying to do our best. Me as a coach, Hugo as a goalkeeper and every player has to perform at a high level, but for sure we’ll have time to speak about him and I consider him an important player for Tottenham, for his experience.

“He’s a good goalkeeper first of all and many years at this club, he has showed always great commitment for this club.”

Conte reported no fresh injury concerns for Sunday’s visit of Norwich, with Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Giovani Lo Celso (knee) ruled out.